Traffic Slowed On I-44 Due To Semi Truck Accident In NW Oklahoma City

Traffic on Interstate 44 slowed due to a crash involving several vehicles in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Traffic on Interstate 44 slowed due to a crash involving several vehicles in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash was on I-44 near Northwest 23rd Street and involved a pickup truck and a box truck.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, they received several reports that the pickup driver was driving recklessly. OHP stated that the pickup hit a box truck, and the box truck overturned.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital, but not admitted, according to OHP.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.