Traffic Slowed On I-44 Due To Semi Truck Accident In NW Oklahoma City

Wednesday, October 9th 2024, 1:45 pm
Traffic on Interstate 44 slowed due to a crash involving several vehicles in northwest Oklahoma City.
The crash was on I-44 near Northwest 23rd Street and involved a pickup truck and a box truck.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, they received several reports that the pickup driver was driving recklessly. OHP stated that the pickup hit a box truck, and the box truck overturned.
The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital, but not admitted, according to OHP.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
