Bigfoot Or Big Joke? Oklahoma Man's Viral Bigfoot Sighting Leaves Internet Divided

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

-

Bigfoot, just hanging out? That’s what it looks like in a viral TikTok video that has people across the internet buzzing.

Emmanuel, an Oklahoma native who loves sharing local finds, posted the clip showing what appears to be Bigfoot casually sitting against a tree in the spooky ‘Parallel Forest’ near Lawton. The video has blown up, racking up over 18.7 million views and sparking tons of conversation.

The figure in the video looks like Bigfoot taking a break, leaning back in the middle of the dense forest. And whether it’s real or someone in a costume, people are having a blast with it. “The world is so crazy right now, who’s to say Bigfoot isn’t in Oklahoma just chilling?” one commenter joked.

Emmanuel’s account, which focuses on fun spots around Oklahoma, has exploded in popularity too. His follower count jumped to 17,000, and his fans are loving his posts about local adventures. Some are even planning their own trips to the Parallel Forest to see if they can spot Bigfoot for themselves.

Whether Bigfoot is real or not, one thing’s for sure—this video is bringing people together for some much-needed fun and mystery. You can catch the viral video on Emmanuel’s TikTok (@e_man580) and follow along as he explores more of Oklahoma’s quirky spots.