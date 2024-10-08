Indigenous Peoples' Day 2024: Celebrating Native Culture & History In Oklahoma

Indigenous Peoples' Day honors the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of Native American tribes through statewide celebrations in Oklahoma, reflecting the state's deep ties to its 39 federally recognized tribes.

By: News 9, News On 6

Indigenous Peoples' Day, observed on October 14, 2024, in Oklahoma, is a time to celebrate the vibrant histories, cultures, and contributions of Native American communities.

What is Indigenous Peoples' Day?

This holiday was first observed in the U.S. in 1992 to provide an alternative to Columbus Day, reflecting a more inclusive view of American history.

In Oklahoma, the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day is magnified due to the state's unique history as the ancestral home of many Indigenous tribes. The state has the second-highest Native American population in the U.S., and it became a central location during the forced relocations of the 19th century, including the infamous Trail of Tears. Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized tribes, including the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek, and Seminole Nations. For many Oklahomans, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a time to reflect on the state’s complex past while recognizing the resilience and contributions of these communities today.

A celebration will take place at the First Americans Museum (FAM) in Oklahoma City, where attendees can enjoy cultural performances, traditional stickball games, storytelling, and educational exhibits.

On October 14, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, of Osage heritage, will issue a special Mayoral Proclamation honoring the day. The museum will also offer free and discounted admissions to its permanent exhibitions, making it accessible to families and individuals across the region​(FAM)​(OKC Travel)​(TravelOK).

Beyond Oklahoma City, Tulsa will host a series of events with Native artists, performances, and tribal exhibitions, while cities across the state, including Norman and Stillwater, will hold community gatherings, workshops, and lectures on Indigenous history and culture​(TravelOK). Events across Oklahoma’s tribal nations emphasize art, music, traditional food, and interactive activities aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of Native cultures.

For more details on these events, visit the Travel Oklahoma website or First Americans Museum.