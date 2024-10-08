OKC Thunder Beat San Antonio 112-107 In First NBA Preseason Matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off the team's first NBA Preseason game with a 112-107 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

By: News 9, News On 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder came out on top over the San Antonio Spurs Monday, claiming their first game of the NBA Preseason as a win.

Several starters for both teams sat out for Monday's game. On the Thunder, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Jaylin Williams did not play, and for the Spurs, star center Victor Wembanyama sat out.

Despite being without three of their star players, the Thunder's starting five showed competitive depth with Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren, Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng.

Additionally, Oklahoma City point guard Ajay Mitchell, who started the game on the bench, led the team in points, contributing 19 to the team's 112-107 win.

Isaiah Hartenstein, who the Thunder acquired in July, led both teams in rebounds, 8, and assists, 7.

Next for the Thunder, the team returns to Oklahoma City to welcome the Houston Rockets Wednesday night.

Tipoff for Wednesday's game is 7 p.m.