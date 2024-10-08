Oklahoma City Pursuit Ends In 2 Arrests

A pursuit came to an end Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, resulting in two arrests, authorities say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said they were attempting a traffic stop near Northeast 50th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard when the vehicle took off on southbound Interstate 44.

OCPD said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit by hitting the fleeing vehicle.

Two people have been taken into custody.