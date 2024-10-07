Republican State Rep. Requests AG Opinion Into OSDE $6 Million Request For Bibles

A state lawmaker is raising questions over a request for 55,000 Bibles in public schools. Now, an opinion from the Attorney General has been requested.

State superintendent Ryan Walters wants to redirect $3 million of the State Department of Education’s budget to Bibles and requested an additional $3 million from state lawmakers. Both of which are now in question.

"The request will be made and then it'll move through the legislative process. And my hope is that the legislature will stand strong against this request and remember that is unconstitutional to use taxpayer dollars for religious purposes,” said Rep. Munson.

Republican State Representative Mark McBride sent this letter to Attorney General Gentner Drummond, asking him to answer four questions:

Can OSDE move appropriated funds from one category of line items in Section 2 of SB1122 “Limits Bill” to another category without legislative approval? Does the process outlined in Title 62, Section 34.52 apply to OSDE when moving funds from one appropriated line item category to another? Does Executive Order 2023-12 require that any expenditure by OSDE over 425,000 be approved by the Secretary of Education? Does Section 23 of SB1122 give the Attorney General to enforce any said parts of the Limits Bill?

Rep. McBride adds at the bottom of the letter, “Lastly, I have no problem with Bibles in classrooms and libraries.”

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson raised similar concerns last week.

“The state superintendent continues to again focus on culture war issues that we know are not actually benefiting our children. They're not benefiting our teachers,” said Rep. Munson, (D) OKC.

Representative Mark McBride requests an attorney general’s opinion looking OSDE’s request to spend $6 million towards supplying bibles for Oklahoma classrooms.

"I believe it's essential we ensure every school has the bible. It’s the most cited, it's the most read book in American history,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters during the September state board of education meeting.

The Attorney General sent a letter back to Representative McBride acknowledging he received the request but did not provide a statement from us Monday evening.

The request and executive order can be read below: