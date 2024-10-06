OU Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault Near Campus

Police at the University of Oklahoma say they responded to a sexual assault near campus Sunday afternoon.

By: News 9, News On 6

Police say an unknown suspect groped the victim.

The incident happened near the 600 block East Constitution Street, according to police

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Police say the suspect has been described as a white male with blonde shaggy hair, wearing a white button-up shirt and gray shorts.

According to police, the suspect was last seen riding a silver BMX-style bicycle.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.