Blanchard Holds Off Bethany Rally, Wins 48-44 In 4A Showdown

Friday, October 4th 2024, 10:55 pm
In a battle of unbeaten teams, Blanchard survived a late rally by Bethany to secure a 48-44 victory Friday night.
Blanchard jumped out to a 28-7 lead, but Bethany fought back, narrowing the gap with a touchdown pass from Jackie Payne to make it 48-42 late in the fourth quarter.
With less than a minute remaining, Bethany had a chance to take the lead, but Blanchard’s Brayson Carter sealed the win with a clutch interception. Both teams showcased high-powered offenses, but the Lions remained perfect on the season.
October 4th, 2024
October 6th, 2024
October 5th, 2024
October 5th, 2024
October 5th, 2024
October 5th, 2024
October 5th, 2024