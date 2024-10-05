Blanchard Holds Off Bethany Rally, Wins 48-44 In 4A Showdown

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Blanchard survived a late rally by Bethany to secure a 48-44 victory Friday night.

By: News 9

Blanchard jumped out to a 28-7 lead, but Bethany fought back, narrowing the gap with a touchdown pass from Jackie Payne to make it 48-42 late in the fourth quarter.

With less than a minute remaining, Bethany had a chance to take the lead, but Blanchard’s Brayson Carter sealed the win with a clutch interception. Both teams showcased high-powered offenses, but the Lions remained perfect on the season.