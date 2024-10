News 9's fundraiser at the State Fair raised more than $7,800, doubling last year’s total. All proceeds benefit Sunbeam Family Services, supporting children's mental health and foster family programs.

By: News 9

The evening news team won the fundraising challenge and joined the OKC Zoo’s "Poo Crew," where their prize was scooping poop.