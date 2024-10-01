Facility Dog Provides Comfort To Young Patients At Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, has embraced a growing trend in healthcare: the use of facility dogs to support children during challenging medical experiences.

By: News 9

Jude, a specially trained facility dog, works alongside child life specialist Kara Williams to provide emotional support and motivation for young patients facing surgeries and medical procedures.

Jude is trained to perform various tasks, such as assisting children in developing motor skills and reducing stress. “Sometimes he can sense when kids aren’t feeling well, and he can just go lay on the bed and give them a sort of deep pressure, comfort hold,” Williams said. This calming presence helps children feel more at ease during their hospital stay.

Patients like Bishop benefit from Jude's companionship, as he takes their minds off pain and discomfort. Lelle Hamilton, whose child is recovering from pneumonia, noted that Jude’s visits bring joy and a chance for her daughter to forget about her medical challenges.

After two years of training, Jude now dedicates 40 hours a week to supporting children at the hospital. His role includes preparing patients for surgery, comforting them during IV insertions, and simply being there to provide a little extra love.

The growing trend of incorporating facility dogs like Jude into healthcare settings reflects a broader understanding of the therapeutic benefits animals can provide, especially in pediatric care.