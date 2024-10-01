OSU Wakeboarding Club Hitting The Water With The Porch

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to Lake Carl Blackwell to test the waters with the Oklahoma State Wakeboarding and Water Ski Club.

By: News 9

Still hoping to enjoy the warm weather before cooler temps arrive, students at Oklahoma State University are taking to the water at Lake Carl Blackwell as part of the university's wakeboarding club.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to Payne County to test the waters with the Oklahoma State Wakeboarding and Water Ski Club.

"We come out here in the morning from 6:30 a.m., when it's 50 degrees out, we'll put a wetsuit on and get out here," club president Jeremy Halbach said. "3:30 in the afternoon and it's 100 degrees, we're still out here. We're always having fun."

Halbach said the club has around 50 members, including the club's eight executive members.

"They're all OSU students," Halbach said. "We all just love getting out on the water and wakeboarding, surfing, and, you know, doing all the boat things."

Halbach said the club competes with similar clubs at other colleges, including Big 12 members such as Baylor and Texas Tech.

Halbach said all of this is possible thanks to a sponsorship with an Oklahoma boat retailer.

"We worked with Wilson Watersports this past spring to come up with a deal to where we can afford this 2025 Axis A225, and it's a $130,000 boat, so it was not cheap," Halbach said. "With our sponsors from Wilson Watersports, Axis, and then, Kicker, they hooked us up with a killer sound system as well. It's a phenomenal boat. We can't thank our sponsors enough."

