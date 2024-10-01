Shooting Victim Crashes Cash-Filled Truck After Chase

Surveillance cameras captured a shooting victim racing down a dirt road moments before he crashed into a steel gate and was rushed to the hospital. And while residents aren't sure why the man seen in the blurry image was being chased, according to police and neighbors the truck was loaded with cash.

“It sounded like an airplane, then I heard the crash it was like a big boom an explosion,” said neighbor Patrick Masopust. The incident unfolded Sunday on Council Road near Southwest 119th Street.

Only on News 9, the video shows two other vehicles in hot pursuit of the pickup. The commotion drew people out of their homes. “These people were doing 80-90 miles an hour on a gravel road,” said Masopust.

Patrick Masopust and a handful of neighbors keep a close eye on each other and the activity along the dirt road. “Good neighbors are good to have,” said Masopust.

Surveillance cameras captured a pickup tearing down the road moments before it slammed into a steel gate. Remnants of the crash were still visible on Monday. “Oh my goodness, yeah he wasn't going to go through that gate,” said Masopust. What neighbors say sounded like an explosion, could be heard on video. “He crashed and the car was right behind him, he got out and started running,” said Masopust.

Seconds later a second truck roared by. Masopust's neighbors told him the driver of a red pickup got out and started rifling through the wreckage, along with the driver of a white sedan whose image was captured in a still photo by another resident. “He was looking through the bed of his truck,” said Masopust.

While residents aren't sure why the man seen in the blurry image was being chased, according to police and neighbors the truck was loaded with cash. “I’ve heard several stories, one that it was inside the engine compartment, the other was it was up under his dash,” said Masopust.

The two vehicles pursuing the truck were spooked off by emergency responders. “It looked like the truck almost ran the fire truck off the road. It got pretty hairy,” said Masopust.

Police determined the victim and gunman met up at a warehouse near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue, where the shooting occurred. Police say the victim's nephew called 911 and reported his uncle had been shot and was being chased.

The victim was hospitalized. No arrests have been made.