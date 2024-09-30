2 Men Arrested: Accused Of Assaulting, Running Over Homeless Man In SW OKC

Two men were arrested in southwest Oklahoma City for allegedly assaulting and running over a homeless man after harassing him at a gas station.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning off Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue, where the two men harassed and assaulted the victim before running him over with a car. Police stated that it is unclear why the two men targeted the victim, who, like others in that area, are simply looking for help. Alexander Pollard, who knows the victim and is also experiencing homelessness, commented, "It's a rough place, it's rough out here. I'm out here just trying to survive, man." Survival is a common struggle among those in the area, with some resorting to camps and holding signs asking for goodwill. However, Pollard mentioned that they are often met with hostility, saying, "We've all been threatened."

Police say that the victim then ran to a nearby gas station, with the two suspects, Blaine Wood and Gavin Lopez, following him. MSgt Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, stated, "The person was holding up a sign, and for whatever reason, these two people started harassing this person and then tried to beat him up." According to the police report, Wood threatened to kill the victim. Subsequently, the two got into a Kia and drove toward a crowd of people in the parking lot, hitting the victim and causing him to go airborne over the car. Pollard expressed his sympathy, saying, "I feel pretty bad, man. He didn’t deserve that. He's just out here trying to get a couple of bucks to get something to eat."

The victim suffered minor injuries but was able to provide a good description of the car to the officers. The police swiftly located the car a short distance away and apprehended both suspects. Pollard expressed concern for the victim, saying, "I hope he'll be okay. My heart goes out to his family."

Wood was arrested on complaints of carrying weapons, use of a firearm while committing a felony, planning, attempting, and conspiring to perform an act of violence, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lopez faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.