The Porch and Katiebug's Sips & Sweets Celebrate Halloween with Annual Pumpkin Patch

The Porch visited Katiebug's Sips & Sweets in Oklahoma City to see their annual seasonal traditions.

By: News 9

-

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch has found a way for viewers to decorate their porches, as Katiebug's Sips & Sweets in Oklahoma City is hosting its annual pumpkin patch before Halloween.

Katiebug's Sips & Sweets is not your traditional bakery. Their dessert shop operates as both a walk-up and drive-thru business, offering shaved ice alongside baked goods, in addition to seasonal events like the pumpkin patch.

Katiebug's pumpkins are the cream of the crop, hand-picked from pumpkins from Texas. While the quality of Katiebug's pumpkins would typically lead to high prices, the establishment has proudly maintained the same prices for four years.

“We keep our prices down,” said Melissa Morgan of Katiebug. “We just do this because it is our literal favorite time of the year.”

Katiebug's love for the fall season is reflected in the seasonal treats they offer, which include pumpkin doughnuts, apple cider doughnut muffins, and caramel sauce for dipping.

The pumpkin patch at Katiebug's will be open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website.