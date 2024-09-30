'Nourished, Not Punished:' Oklahoma City Nonprofit Encourages Healthy Ways To Improve Physical Health

An Oklahoma City nonprofit is working to support women, especially mothers, in prioritizing their physical health.

By: News 9

-

ReMerge, an Oklahoma City nonprofit, is helping women in the area find new ways to live healthier while still leaving time for their personal lives, ReMerge leaders say.

It can be hard for women, especially mothers, to prioritize their physical well-being while also managing their education, work, and families. In Oklahoma City, ReMerge is assisting women in choosing healthier food and fitness options.

ReMerge CEO Erin Engelke said it is essential to take care of oneself.

"You have to put that oxygen mask on yourself," Engelke said. "If we are depleted, if we have no energy as women and moms and caretakers, we're literally no good to anybody else."

Engelke emphasized that diet and nutrition play a significant role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle but noted there are ways to ensure daily intake is beneficial.

"Keep your meal simple," Engelke said. "Sometimes we overcomplicate the food that we prepare in the evenings or that we think we need to eat when, quite frankly, we just need to stay focused on the proteins, the healthy carbs, non-processed sugars, and vegetables."

Fitness is also important, but Engelke cautioned against setting unrealistic goals, which can be counterproductive.

"We don't have to make super big goals. It doesn't have to be, 'I'm gonna go run five miles.' Set realistic goals for yourself," Engelke said. "So if that's getting out and walking for 20 minutes, then walk for 20 minutes. Instead of eating this cookie, I'm going to eat an apple instead. That's a really simple, wise choice to make."