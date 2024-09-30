Officer Involved In Crash On John Kilpatrick Turnpike

Sunday, September 29th 2024, 8:36 pm
An officer was involved in a crash on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Authorities say a lieutenant's car was hit after he blocked the roadway to retrieve a couch that was in the roadway.
The officer did have his overhead lights on while blocking the roadway, according to police.
Authorities say the lieutenant has been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
This is a developing Story. Refresh this page for updates.
