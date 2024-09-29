1 In Critical Condition After NW OKC Motorcycle Crash

Two people have been transported to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Authorities say the crash happened near Northwest 51st Street and Classen Circle.

One person is in critical condition. The condition of the other person is unknown.

Police say an off-duty nurse did CPR on scene to one of the victims until first responders.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



