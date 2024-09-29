Person Crashes Into 2 Homes Near Nicoma Park

A vehicle ran over a gas line and crashed into two homes near Nicoma Park, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

By: News 9

A vehicle ran over a gas line and crashed into two homes near Nicoma Park, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

OCSO says this happened near Northeast 23rd Street and North Westminster Road.

Authorities say no one was injured.

"From what we understand the vehicle was traveling westbound on northeast 16th street, struck a house into the garage, substantial structural damage on that house. and then reversed across the street, took out a gas meter and then into the back of ... another house and that house also has structural damage," said Nicoma Park Fire Captain, John Linley.

Authorities say they are working to figure out what condition the driver was in when the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



