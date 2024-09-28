Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness: What You Need to Know

September is Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month, and to help raise awareness, Dr. Carlos Rueda, a vascular surgeon with the Cardiovascular Health Clinic, shared insights on how to protect ourselves from this deadly but often overlooked condition.

By: News 9

What is Peripheral Artery Disease?

Dr. Rueda said that Peripheral Artery Disease is essentially the hardening of the arteries, also known as atherosclerosis.

"The artery, which is like a tube or pipe, delivers blood flow to vital organs such as your brain, heart, extremities, and abdominal organs. When arteries harden, they lose elasticity, which restricts blood flow," he said. The narrowing of these arteries can eventually block blood flow, making PAD an inflammatory and dangerous process.

Preventing Peripheral Artery Disease

Dr. Rueda said that PAD is a deadly disease that many Americans are unaware of, but it can be prevented by making simple lifestyle changes. "The key is listening to what your mom said: eat your vegetables," he noted. Regular exercise is also crucial, with recommendations of three to four sessions a week. "For older adults, walking 30-40 minutes a day and doing simple things like taking the stairs can make a big difference," Dr. Rueda added. Resistance training with light weights can also help prevent osteoporosis and improve overall health.

One of the most significant lifestyle changes you can make is quitting smoking.

"Smoking and nicotine have the highest propensity for developing peripheral artery disease. It’s critical to stop, even though it's difficult," Dr. Rueda advised.

For diabetics, controlling blood sugar levels is another key to prevention.

“Keeping your hemoglobin A1C as low as possible is vital,” he said. Eating high-quality foods, such as grass-fed beef, wild-caught salmon, organic vegetables, and healthy fats like avocados and nuts, can also help reduce the risk.

Who Is Most Susceptible to PAD?

Unfortunately, certain populations are more prone to PAD, particularly minorities such as African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans.

"These groups tend to have higher rates of diabetes, which can lead to kidney failure and other complications like dialysis," Dr. Rueda explained.

Diabetes and kidney failure are major risk factors for PAD, often leading to amputations and severe disabilities when left untreated.

Dr. Rueda said that early intervention is key in preventing serious complications.

“You can stop this from happening early,” he said.