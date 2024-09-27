Suspect Search Underway After NW Oklahoma City Break-In

Friday, September 27th 2024, 5:20 am
A search for a suspect is ongoing Friday morning following a break-in at a business in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said they responded to a break-in at a business near North May Avenue and Northwest 31st Street, and found the location's glass doors had been smashed.
This is a developing story.
