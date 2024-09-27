Suspect Search Underway After NW Oklahoma City Break-In

An investigation is underway following a break-in Friday morning at a business in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Friday, September 27th 2024, 5:20 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A search for a suspect is ongoing Friday morning following a break-in at a business in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to a break-in at a business near North May Avenue and Northwest 31st Street, and found the location's glass doors had been smashed.

This is a developing story.
