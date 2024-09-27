Shooting in Mustang Leaves 1 Injured and 1 Arrested: What We Know So Far

Friday, September 27th 2024, 4:52 am
One person was arrested after another person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Mustang, according to police.
Mustang Police said the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. near West Elder Drive and South Heights Drive.
Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found a man outside a home in the area who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.
Mustang Police Chief Mike Wallace said a suspect was inside the house but would not come out, however, they eventually surrendered and were taken into custody.
Mustang Police said they are investigating this shooting.
