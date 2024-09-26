State Board Of Education Discusses $4.1 Billion Budget, Edmond Public Schools, Bible In Classrooms

September's State Board of Education meeting had another packed agenda, where members discussed teaching certifications, the education budget, and Bibles in public schools.

The board members unanimously passed a $4.1 billion budget request, which is about $1 million more than their 2024 request. This is also the most expensive budget request that OSDE has ever passed.

The increases are for paid maternity leave, public school activities, and administrative costs.

The request also includes a $3 million legislative request to pay for Bibles in public schools. That is coupled with the $3 million already earmarked for funding bibles, meaning OSDE wants to put a total of $6 million toward the book.

“We have talked about ensuring that our history courses include the role the bible played throughout American history,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “I believe it's important for historical context for kids to understand the role the bible played.”

The state superintendent says he wants to go through an RFP process and go through bids to ensure they’re distributing the books in the best way possible. Thursday he also said that he is pushing to use the King James version, saying he doesn’t want any context added that could additionally push religion.

Walters rolled out a new program dealing with school security, requesting an additional $500,000 for a pilot program to arm certified teachers and staff in school.

“I believe we are doing a tremendous job as a state to provide security for schools I want to continue moving in that line to ensure that parents and students can go to our public schools and know that they'll be safe,” said Walters.

The program would pay for districts to train teachers to carry on campus.

“Some schools have these policies already, this funding would help them expand their program and would allow schools to establish a program if they don't have one,” said Walters.

The budget request must be turned in to the Oklahoma Department of Management Enterprise Services by Oct. 1, then lawmakers and Governor Kevin Stitt will have time to review the numbers before the 2025 legislative session.

Starting in February 2025, education committees in both the House and Senate will begin reviewing the budget request and work on finalizing legislation and numbers.

Lawmakers are already pushing back on the bible guidelines, with both Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate saying it brings up several potential issues.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson said in a statement today:

“The State Superintendent continues to ignore the Oklahoma Constitution,” Leader Munson said. “He wants to use millions in public taxpayer dollars to fund religion in public schools — something the majority of Oklahomans are adamantly against — while Oklahoma public schools remain some of the most underfunded public schools in the nation. Oklahoma ranks 45th in the United States for per-student expenditures and Oklahoma public school teachers are paid more than $10,000 less than the national average salary for public school teachers. There are major gaps in funding public education in Oklahoma, and yet the State Superintendent continues to abandon the needs of our public school districts to push for policies that do not benefit teachers, students, or families. He has and continues to fail us and our public schools.”

The full budget request can be read below:

The board of education also discussed statewide mandates for flying flags, following an August incident at an Edmond Public School.

The state superintendent says he is now reviewing the Edmond school district’s policies on flags, saying he isn’t sure that what they have in place right now meets the statutory guidelines. Walters says he rolled out statewide guidelines on flying the flag after the Edmond incident.

“We've made clear that no student should ever be targeted for showing their patriotism,” said Walters. “No student should ever be targeted for promoting the American flag.”

In August, the district told an Edmond North High School student he could not fly an American flag on his truck on campus due to an existing school procedure prohibiting the display of flags.

“I want the parents to have reached out to know we will ensure that student's individual rights are protected and that we will be promoting patriotism we will be promoting the us flag in our schools not targeting students who choose to fly the American flag,” said Walters.

Walters says he isn’t aware of any other district that has had any issues with the guidelines, saying he will be requesting more clarity from Edmond schools.

In a statement, Edmond Public Schools said:

“We watched today’s State Board of Education Meeting and listened to the comments made by Superintendent Walters. Edmond Public Schools has received no communication from the State Department of Education regarding the new guidelines that Superintendent Walters referenced today. We found out about it by reading a press release last month and have not received any additional information.

As we have communicated, while the district does not currently have a policy regarding flags, it is important to note that our current practice is largely in line with these new guidelines. The district has begun working on language that can accomplish both safety and respect for the flag. That process includes advice from organizations with a long, existing history of honoring the flag.

Again, Edmond Public Schools is proudly patriotic. We fly the American flag in front of each of our schools properly during each school day. There are American flags in each of our classrooms. Our students and staff members recite the Pledge every day. One of our strongest and proudest traditions is our JROTC program at Edmond North High School and we take great pride when our cadets present the colors at many of our events.”

State board members also voted to have a hearing officer review the teaching certification of current Shawnee Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Espolt.

Dr. Espolt was put on administrative leave by Shawnee Public Schools this month after notice that OSDE was investigating him. The district did not give details on the investigation, but after Dr. Espolt filed an injunction the night before the board meeting prohibiting the state department from suspending or revoking his license, we are now learning more about the accusations.

Dr. Espolt was employed at Boone-Apache Schools and Little Axe in the early 2000s and is now being accused of having “a pattern of inappropriate conduct and interactions with a female student” during that time.

As a result of the injunction, and the fact that Dr. Espolt is already on administrative leave, so state board members did not vote to revoke his license. Instead, they sent his case to a hearing officer, with the understanding that his administrative leave was lifted, and they would revisit the situation.



