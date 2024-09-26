Flavor Of Oklahoma: The 114-Year Legacy Of Cattleman's Steakhouse

Cattlemen's Steakhouse, a historic establishment in Oklahoma's Stockyard City since 1910, has become a beloved culinary landmark, blending rich heritage and quality dining under the stewardship of David Egan, who emphasizes the importance of preserving its legacy while adapting to modern tastes as they prepare to celebrate 114 years in operation.

By: Lacie Lowry

-

For 114 years, Cattlemen's Steakhouse has been more than just a restaurant; it's a living piece of Oklahoma history. Located in the bustling Stockyard City, this iconic establishment has been a rite of passage for locals and visitors alike, serving up sizzling steaks and a rich heritage since 1910.

David Egan, who has served as the Director of Operations for three decades, acknowledges the unique responsibility of maintaining such a storied institution.

“You’re not just running a restaurant, but you’re carrying a torch,” Egan said, emphasizing the commitment to uphold Cattlemen's legacy.

The restaurant's origins trace back to a time when it was run by gamblers and bootleggers.

A fateful gamble in 1945 changed its trajectory forever. Egan recounts the tale of how the café was won in a game of craps.

“The guy running it at the time was running out of money. He said, ‘If you can throw a hard six, I’ll give you the café.’ As luck would have it, he threw the hard six,” Egan said.

This legendary roll continues to be celebrated throughout the restaurant, where the spirit of chance remains a part of its charm.

﻿With a clientele that includes celebrities, politicians, and cowboys, Egan says Cattlemen's boasts one of the most diverse customer bases.

Cattlemen's is bustling with diners for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, drawn not only by its renowned steaks and world-famous lamb fries—averaging 60 pounds sold daily—but also by a secret house dressing passed down to Egan on a yellowed piece of paper.

“We prepare it in the back,” he said, revealing the restaurant’s commitment to preserving its culinary secrets.

Among its offerings is a 22-ounce unfiltered wheat beer, priced at $6.50, which has become a popular draw for patrons.

“It’s not only good, but it’s good for you,” Egan said jokingly.

Egan cemented his own legacy in Cattlemen's lore in the years after Oklahoma's oil boom went bust, investing in the eatery at a time when many others were closing.

“I think the bigger risk was in 1990 when we chose to take this over because it could have easily gone to the wayside,” he noted.

Cattlemen's Steakhouse continues to adapt while honoring its traditions, ensuring it remains a cornerstone of Oklahoma's culinary landscape for generations to come.

“There’s a great deal of pride in operating a business that’s been open and has the reputation that Cattlemen's does,” Egan said, reflecting on the restaurant's enduring legacy.

As Cattlemen's prepares to celebrate its 114th anniversary, the commitment to quality and community remains as strong as ever, keeping the torch burning brightly in the heart of Stockyard City.