OKC Traffic Update: Lane Closures, Construction Delays On Oklahoma Roadways

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority have shared details for the ongoing highway construction projects and closures across the state, affecting major routes like I-35, The Turner Turnpike, and I-44.

The projects below are weather permitting:

As of 3:30 p.m.

I-40 narrowed at Eastern Ave. DURING RUSH HOUR due to crash

Eastbound I-40 is narrowed at Eastern Ave. due to a crash. Drivers should locate an alternate route or expect major delays. Crews estimate the closure lasting through rush hour.

I-35 ramps close, lanes narrow at Memorial Rd., 2nd St. Friday night

The following closures will impact northbound I-35 between Memorial Rd. and 2nd St. from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for a resurfacing and bridge project:

Northbound I-35 will be narrowed between Memorial Rd. and US-77/2nd St. The northbound I-35 on- and off-ramps at Memorial Rd., 33rd St., 15th St. and 2nd St. will be intermittently closed through the weekend.

Drivers should use extra caution in the area and expect delays.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

I-44/Turner Turnpike shoulder closures near Heyburn through fall

Motorists can expect shoulder closures on the I-44/Turner Turnpike between mm 201-203 near Heyburn in Creek County through fall as work begins to widen the turnpike to six lanes in this area. Motorists can expect narrow lanes through the remainder of the 6-mile work zone toward Bristow as well as reduced speed limits. SH-66 will be intermittently narrowed where it intersects with the I-44/Turner Turnpike at mm 202 through fall for the construction of new interchange ramps.

SH-66 in Wellston closed as part of I-44/Turner Turnpike bridge widening project through fall 2025

Eastbound and westbound SH-66 is closed in both directions between the off-ramps for the I-44/Turner Turnpike (mm 158) in Wellston through fall 2025 as part of ongoing bridge reconstruction. This closure is between SH-102 and US-177 in Lincoln County. Local traffic may use the signed county road detour while all other traffic may detour to US-177 to US-62 to SH-102 to SH-66.

Ongoing Highway Construction Projects

I-35, I-44 narrowed near N. 63rd St. through 2025

The following closures are in place through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:

The northbound I-35 off-ramp to N. 63rd St. is closed through fall 2024. Northbound Bryant Ave. is narrowed to one lane between 50th St. and Aluma Valley Dr. through fall 2024. N. 63rd street is closed between Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. North and southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd. Westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. to Martin Luther King Ave. The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Bryant Ave. is permanently closed.

Motorists should expect congestion and delays in the area and are encouraged to plan extra travel time.

I-40 narrows at Douglas Blvd. in Midwest City through 2025

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Town Center Dr. in Midwest City and the I-240 interchange with lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures through 2025. Drivers should use caution as there are no shoulders or merge distances, or use I-240 and US-62/N. 23rd St.

The westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Anderson Rd. are closed through October. Drivers can use westbound I-240 to access Anderson Rd. and drivers can use Douglas Blvd. to access westbound I-40 The eastbound I-40 on- and off-ramps to Douglas Blvd. are closed. Eastbound I-40 is shifted to the newly constructed westbound I-40 lanes The east and westbound I-40 on-ramps from Industrial Blvd./Ave. are permanently closed Eastbound I-40 is shifted to the newly constructed westbound I-40 lanes The east Drivers are still encouraged to use the protected turnaround at Town Centre to access the eastbound Industrial Blvd. on-ramp from westbound I-40. Drivers should expect congestion, especially during peak travel times. While the westbound I-40 off-ramp to Douglas Blvd will is open, accessing the Hruskocy Gate from Douglas Blvd. is discouraged, and drivers wanting to access the gate should use the new protected turnaround to access the eastbound Industrial on-ramp. The left lane of the eastbound I-40 off-ramp to Town Center Dr./Eaker Gate is closed through spring 2025.

I-240 narrows at I-35 through 2025

The following closures are scheduled for east and westbound I-240, S.E. 59th St., Pole Rd. and I-240/I-35 service roads as part of a multi-phase interchange improvement project:

Crossroads Blvd. is narrowed to one lane in each direction through 2025 for bridge replacement. The westbound I-240 on-ramp from S.E. 74th St. is closed S.E. 74th St./I-240 Service Rd. is closed to through traffic between Plaza Mayor Blvd. and S.E. 66th St. through Fall 2024 S.E. 74th St./I-240 Service Rd. is closed to through traffic between Eastern Ave. and Crossroads Blvd. through January 2025 S.E. 59th St. is intermittently narrowed. The eastbound I-240 off-ramp to Pole Rd. is closed permanently. East and westbound I-240 and frontage roads will be intermittently narrowed for pavement rehabilitation and railroad bridge replacement. Northbound I-35 off-ramp to eastbound I-240 will be intermittently narrowed.

Drivers can expect lane and ramp closures throughout the project, full weekend closures of I-240, as well as increased congestion in the area, especially during peak travel times.

Drivers should locate an alternate route or add additional travel time. Drivers can use I-40 as an alternate route or locate one using the Drive Oklahoma app.

Asbury Ave., College Ave., Peniel Ave. closes at SH-66/39th Expwy in Bethany through September

Northbound and southbound Asbury Ave., College Ave. and Peniel Ave. are closed at SH-66/39th Expressway in Bethany through September for traffic light replacement. A local detour is in place.

I-35 narrows at SH-9W, Goldsby through 2026

The project will convert the I-35 and SH-9W interchange into a Diverging Diamond Interchange, widen I-35 to six lanes between SH-9W and Main St. in Goldsby and add two roundabouts along SH-9W service roads:

Northbound and southbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed between SH-9W in Norman and Main St. in Goldsby through 2026 for corridor widening and an intersection improvement project. Drivers should use caution as I-35 lanes have a much shorter merge area through 2024. All lanes of northbound and southbound N.W. 12th Ave. are shifted between SH-9W and Lamar Rd. through July. Drivers can access southbound I-35 from N.W. 12th Ave. but will not be able to use N.W. 12th Ave. as a service road.

SH-9E narrowed near US-77 in Norman through fall 2025

Eastbound and westbound SH-9E will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction just west of US-77 in Norman through fall 2025 for bridge replacement. Crews will work to limit closures for home football games and major travel events, however, drivers should plan ahead and prepare for additional travel time.

SH-66, US-81 narrow to one lane in El Reno through 2025

The following closures will be in place at the SH-66/US-81 intersection in El Reno through 2025 for roundabout construction:

Eastbound and westbound SH-66 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-81; Northbound and southbound US-81 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-66; and S.E. 27th St. will be closed to thru traffic throughout the project.

At least one lane will remain open during construction, however, there will be some temporary detours in place as crews work to shift lanes between construction phases. Drivers should plan additional travel time in the area and expect delays.

SH-152 closed at US-81, Banner Rd., near Union City through winter

All lanes of eastbound and westbound SH-152 are closed between US-81 and Banner Rd., near Union City in Canadian Co. through winter for widening and resurfacing. Drivers can use US-81 to I-40 to SH-4 or US-81 to SH-37 to SH-4 as a detour.

SH-66 narrows in Edmond, Arcadia through 2025

SH-66 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Post Rd. in Edmond and Luther Rd. in Luther through summer 2025 for resurfacing and widening. Motorists should expect:

SH-66 is narrowed to one lane at Indian Meridian Rd. through July. Traffic is being controlled by flaggers SH-66 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Post Rd. and Westminster Rd. SH-66 to be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Anderson Rd. and Luther Rd. with a traffic signal and speed reductions. SH-66 lanes are shifted to the south between Post Rd. and Westminster Rd. through fall

Sooner Rd. ramp narrowed to one lane at I-35 through September

The N. Sooner Rd. off-ramp to northbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane from through September for routine bridge work.

US-270 narrowed to one lane, lanes shift near Calumet through fall

Northbound and southbound US-270 is narrowed to one lane and shifted just south of Calumet at Sixmile Creek through fall as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. Traffic will be controlled by signals.