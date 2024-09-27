OKC Traffic Update: Lane Closures, Construction Delays On Oklahoma Roadways

Friday, September 27th 2024, 3:43 pm
Oklahoma Transportation
As of 3:30 p.m.
Eastbound I-40 is narrowed at Eastern Ave. due to a crash. Drivers should locate an alternate route or expect major delays. Crews estimate the closure lasting through rush hour.
The following closures will impact northbound I-35 between Memorial Rd. and 2nd St. from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for a resurfacing and bridge project:
Drivers should use extra caution in the area and expect delays.
Motorists can expect shoulder closures on the I-44/Turner Turnpike between mm 201-203 near Heyburn in Creek County through fall as work begins to widen the turnpike to six lanes in this area. Motorists can expect narrow lanes through the remainder of the 6-mile work zone toward Bristow as well as reduced speed limits. SH-66 will be intermittently narrowed where it intersects with the I-44/Turner Turnpike at mm 202 through fall for the construction of new interchange ramps.
Eastbound and westbound SH-66 is closed in both directions between the off-ramps for the I-44/Turner Turnpike (mm 158) in Wellston through fall 2025 as part of ongoing bridge reconstruction. This closure is between SH-102 and US-177 in Lincoln County. Local traffic may use the signed county road detour while all other traffic may detour to US-177 to US-62 to SH-102 to SH-66.
|Ongoing Highway Construction Projects
The following closures are in place through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:
Motorists should expect congestion and delays in the area and are encouraged to plan extra travel time.
Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Town Center Dr. in Midwest City and the I-240 interchange with lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures through 2025. Drivers should use caution as there are no shoulders or merge distances, or use I-240 and US-62/N. 23rd St.
The following closures are scheduled for east and westbound I-240, S.E. 59th St., Pole Rd. and I-240/I-35 service roads as part of a multi-phase interchange improvement project:
Drivers can expect lane and ramp closures throughout the project, full weekend closures of I-240, as well as increased congestion in the area, especially during peak travel times.
Drivers should locate an alternate route or add additional travel time. Drivers can use I-40 as an alternate route or locate one using the Drive Oklahoma app.
Northbound and southbound Asbury Ave., College Ave. and Peniel Ave. are closed at SH-66/39th Expressway in Bethany through September for traffic light replacement. A local detour is in place.
The project will convert the I-35 and SH-9W interchange into a Diverging Diamond Interchange, widen I-35 to six lanes between SH-9W and Main St. in Goldsby and add two roundabouts along SH-9W service roads:
Eastbound and westbound SH-9E will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction just west of US-77 in Norman through fall 2025 for bridge replacement. Crews will work to limit closures for home football games and major travel events, however, drivers should plan ahead and prepare for additional travel time.
The following closures will be in place at the SH-66/US-81 intersection in El Reno through 2025 for roundabout construction:
At least one lane will remain open during construction, however, there will be some temporary detours in place as crews work to shift lanes between construction phases. Drivers should plan additional travel time in the area and expect delays.
All lanes of eastbound and westbound SH-152 are closed between US-81 and Banner Rd., near Union City in Canadian Co. through winter for widening and resurfacing. Drivers can use US-81 to I-40 to SH-4 or US-81 to SH-37 to SH-4 as a detour.
SH-66 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Post Rd. in Edmond and Luther Rd. in Luther through summer 2025 for resurfacing and widening. Motorists should expect:
The N. Sooner Rd. off-ramp to northbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane from through September for routine bridge work.
Northbound and southbound US-270 is narrowed to one lane and shifted just south of Calumet at Sixmile Creek through fall as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. Traffic will be controlled by signals.
