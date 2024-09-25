What To Look For When Finding A New Roofer

While many Oklahomans are looking to have the roof over their homes repaired or replaces following severe storms, there are several things homeowners must look out for to protect themselves when searching for a roofer to conduct the work.

By: News On 6, News 9

In the wake of severe storms and hail damage, many Oklahomans are in need of having their roof repaired or replaced.

When looking to have a new roof put over your home, there are several things homeowners should look out for.

Before you hire a roofer, be sure to ask around and get references from others about who provides a good service, and once you decide on a roofing company, be sure your contract is as detailed as possible before you sign.

The Better Business Bureau has information that could aid you in your search for a new roofer, but in Oklahoma, every roofer must be registered with the State of Oklahoma.

If your roofer is not registered, it means they do not have the necessary liability insurance that would protect them as well as you as the customer.

To see who is registered with the State of Oklahoma, click here.