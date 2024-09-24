Western Heights & OKCPS Cancel Game, Following Social Media Threats

Western Heights Public Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that Tuesday night's middle school football game has been canceled following threats made against the team on social media.

By: News 9

The game was scheduled for Sept. 24, between John Marshall Enterprise Middle School and Western Heights Middle School at Taft Stadium.

According to a message sent to parents by Dr. Brayden Savage, the superintendent, the threats were discovered on Tuesday and immediately reported to law enforcement.

Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) and Western Heights Public Schools jointly announced canceling a middle school football game due to "inappropriate behavior involving student-athletes from both districts".

The school districts urge parents to contact OKCPD or the Middle School Principals if they have any further information about the situation.