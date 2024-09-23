'They Deserve It:' NPS School Counselor Recognized Nationally For Student-Focused Approach

A school counselor in Norman is being recognized nationally for her hard work and dedication to students. It's a nod to her efforts, but she says it's all about the kids. “I do this all for the kids because this is what they deserve, and they bring out the best in me,” Smith said.

-

A school counselor in Norman is being recognized nationally for her hard work and dedication to students.

Lincoln Elementary School Counselor Missy Smith is the first in Oklahoma and joins only 56 other school counselors in the country to receive a certification from the American School Counselor Association this year.

It's a nod to her efforts, but she says it's all about the kids. “I do this all for the kids because this is what they deserve, and they bring out the best in me,” Smith said.

The school counselor's office has morphed over the years into a safe space for students. “They deserve it. They come in every day with a smile on their face and so much love in their heart,” Smith said.

Smith said her approach is proactive instead of reactive. “We want kids to know things before they need to know them. That way they know how to handle something,” she said.

Among her regular counseling duties, Smith also teaches lessons and hosts small groups to help students deal with everything from anxiety to establishing friendships. “One of the things that I’m really targeting this year for kids is, I call it, emotional literacy. If you don't know how you feel, you don't know what to do to help yourself feel better,” Smith said.

Her work at Lincoln Elementary reflects the evolution of school counseling for the better. “I think it's really important that we're investing into the generation that's coming after us, and the hopes that these small seeds that we plant, they grow, and they bloom and they blossom to where they're better than we ever were,” Smith said.

She will be honored for her achievements during a ceremony at the American School Counselors Association annual conference summer of 2025.