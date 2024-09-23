Local Resource Center Shares Mission Of Supporting Metro Families And Youth On The Porch

A local resource center provides essential support, food, clothing, and mentorship for families and youth in the metro area, with upcoming volunteer opportunities and a gala fundraiser on October 3.

By: News 9

A local resource center provides a food pantry, clothing closet, and year-round mentorship programs to families and youth in the Oklahoma City area.

Jed Chappell, founder and CEO of City Center, came on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch and discussed the organization’s efforts to assist people in need.

He said the center serves middle and high school students and their families in the War Acres area.

Chappell said his troubled youth was what motivated him to start the center.

“I just wanted to establish a safe space for families and young people to come to, to access resources and mentorship.”

Chappell encouraged community participation and said they have several opportunities, such as a Thanksgiving outreach event where volunteers will serve meals and distribute coats and a Christmas toy drive.

The organization’s major fundraising event, a gala, will occur on October 3 at the City and State venue.

Attendees can participate by registering for table sponsorships or individual tickets through the organization’s website.

For more information, visit okcitycenter.org.