Southbound I-35 Reopened After Multi-Vehicle Crash

By: News 9

Southbound Interstate 35 has been fully reopened Monday morning after a crash involving multiple vehicles in northeast Oklahoma City, authorities say.

Crews on scene said a crash that crash happened near East Wilshire Boulevard resulted in multiple lanes being blocked.

The Oklahoma Highway patrol said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.