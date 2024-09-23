Traffic Alert: I-40 Reopened In Del City And OKC Following Crashes

Traffic Alert: Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City and Del City is reopened following crashes Sunday afternoon.

Sunday, September 22nd 2024, 7:35 pm

By: News 9


Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City and Del City is reopened following crashes Sunday afternoon.

In OKC, the northbound I-35 off-ramp to eastbound I-40 and lanes of eastbound I-40 at Eastern Ave were closed Sunday afternoon due to a crash. 

In Del City, all lanes of westbound I-40 were closed near Scott Street and Reno Avenue due to a separate crash crash

