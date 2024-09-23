Traffic Alert: I-40 Reopened In Del City And OKC Following Crashes

Sunday, September 22nd 2024, 7:35 pm
Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City and Del City is reopened following crashes Sunday afternoon.
In OKC, the northbound I-35 off-ramp to eastbound I-40 and lanes of eastbound I-40 at Eastern Ave were closed Sunday afternoon due to a crash.
In Del City, all lanes of westbound I-40 were closed near Scott Street and Reno Avenue due to a separate crash crash
View the News 9 Traffic Map.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
September 22nd, 2024
September 21st, 2024
September 20th, 2024
September 20th, 2024
September 23rd, 2024
September 23rd, 2024
September 23rd, 2024
September 23rd, 2024