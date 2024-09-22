3 Sooners Takeaways: SEC Opener Exposes Oklahoma's Weaknesses

Can a QB change fix the offense? How did the defense hold up? Is Team 130 cursed? Three takeaways from Oklahoma's SEC opener.

-

Let me start by saying this: the buzz ahead of Oklahoma’s matchup with Tennessee was unbelievable. It has been a long time since there was that level of excitement around a game in Norman.

Then, the atmosphere in the stadium matched that energy. The gameplay did not.

Here are my takeaways from Oklahoma’s first loss of the season:

Oklahoma’s Defense is Good Enough to Compete at the Highest Level

For years, OU fans have been dreaming of having an elite defense. In fact, in many seasons they would’ve settled for a *decent* defense.

Now in year three under Brent Venables, the Sooners have a defense capable of competing at the top of the SEC. The problem, that stellar defense is getting ZERO help from the offense.

In the second quarter on Saturday, Robert Spears-Jennings came off the edge on a blitz and forced a fumble, with Ethan Downs scooping it up at the six-yard line. That is what an elite defense does- it gives its offense the ball deep in enemy territory.

The offense was just five yards away from a potential game-tying touchdown and Jackson Arnold immediately fumbled it back to the Volunteers.

All in all, the defense forced two takeaways, gave up just 23 points (two Tennessee points came off a safety) to an offense that came in averaging 64 points per game, forced eight punts, and kept an explosive passing attack under 200 yards.

That’s pretty dang good!

OU has a QB Competition, but the Offensive Struggles go Beyond Jackson Arnold

I know, I know, Jackson Arnold was horrible Saturday night. An ugly interception early, a fumble in the red zone, and another fumble coming off an OU takeaway.

But Jackson Arnold is not that unit’s only problem. He actually isn't even the offense’s biggest problem. The OU offensive line continues to get beat up. Tennessee was often immediately in the quarterback’s face, regardless of who was dropping back. And don’t even get me started on the nonexistent run game.

As Brent Venables put it after the game: “There is just some bad football. Guys getting whooped and beat in their matchups. I don’t like that at all. The number one thing I look at: what are we doing from a scheme standpoint to put our guys in a position to be successful?”

A little perspective of how bad things were for the Sooners: OU had 102 yards of total offense at the end of the first quarter. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Sooners had 98 yards of total offense. Yes, the Sooners LOST more yards than they gained in the second and third quarters.

As for the quarterback situation: it is considered an open competition between Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr. Brent said it will come down to “who is the most consistent. Who can execute the basics of our offense consistently. It isn’t that complicated. Then, in the game, you have to execute and compete, too.”

Personally, I look at Hawkins like a piece of duct tape. He helped hold things together in the game against Tennessee, but he isn’t a quick fix for the Sooners because there IS no quick fix for the Sooners. This offense needs a lot of reform if it is going to help the defense this season.

Oklahoma is Incredibly Unlucky — in a Year it can’t Afford to be

The injuries just continue to pile up. Star wideout Nic Anderson finally takes the field for the first time this season- and quickly heads back to the locker room. Venables said Anderson re-strained his quad.

Breakout Cheetah (hybrid safety/linebacker) Kendel Dolby broke his ankle- he is getting surgery and I would imagine his season is done. Perhaps the best player on the offense, Deion Burks, has a “soft tissue” injury and misses a lot of the second half.

Young, up-and-coming running back Taylor Tatum leaves the game after his third carry and doesn’t return.

As Venables put it: “It is just one of those years.” We will continue to find out if OU has the ‘competitive depth’ the head coach is always touting. It will be hard to find wins in the SEC without it.