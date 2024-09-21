OU RUF/NEK Describes Gameday Atmosphere For Tennessee

An OU RUF/NEK spoke with News 9 Saturday morning and said Norman and the fans are excited for what could be the biggest game in town since 2008.

By: News 9

Gameday is finally in Norman, with the Sooners playing host to Tennessee on Saturday night.

News 9's Cameron Joiner is on campus taking in the atmosphere and hearing from rowdy fans ready for the big game.

"We're so excited, it's probably the biggest game since 2008, it's going to be really loud and I'm looking forward to a really exciting environment," said Jake, a sophomore OU RUF/NEK.

He compared the atmosphere to the OU-Texas game.

"You see this when you go down to OU-Texas, now it's here in Norman, I'm so excited and couldn't be happier."