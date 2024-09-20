ESPN College Gameday Returns To Norman For OU Vs. Tennessee

The University of Oklahoma campus buzzed with excitement on Friday as the Sooners prepared for their conference opener against the Tennessee Volunteers.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew was in town, in person for the first time since 2012, drawing large crowds of fans.

College Game Day analysts offered their insights on how the Sooners would fare in their first season in the SEC. They have expressed confidence in Coach Brent Venables’ ability to lead the team.

“This is a significant event for OU football,” said Tevis Hillis, a news anchor for News 9. “The anticipation is high, and we are eager to see the game tomorrow night.”

The Sooners and Volunteers are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.