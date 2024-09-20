Pet Of The Week: Saffron

Brittany Crow Cross from the Oklahoma Humane Society joined News 9 for Pet of The Week on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch! Meet Saffron (or Saffy for short)!

By: News 9

This sweet girl is 2 months old and 8 pounds. This little lady is full of spunk. She’s tough, determined, and fearless, Saffy is always ready to take on any challenge. As a young pup, she's still working on house training, but she's starting to get the hang of going potty outside. At night, Saffy is used to sleeping in a crate with a playpen alongside her siblings. Check out okhumane.org for more info or visit the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave.

Fosters are essential to the OK Humane Animal Advocacy Program, a program which is embedded at Palomar: Oklahoma City’s Family Justice Center. The Animal Advocacy Program helps victims of domestic violence and their pets by providing a temporary safe place for pets impacted by domestic violence. We currently have a waitlist of people needing assistance. In order to help more people, we need more foster homes.

Becoming a foster for our Animal Advocacy Program is distinct from fostering other pets with OK Humane in that these pets already have an owner. We aren’t looking to adopt out the animal, but to help keep the pet safe while their owner finds the support and care they need during a difficult time.

Visit okhumane.org/animal-advocacy-program to learn more!