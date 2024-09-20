Remembering A Mother's Dedication: Heupel Returns To Oklahoma

In 2000, the News 9 team documented then-quarterback Josh's mother, Cindy Heupel, as she made the long drive from Aberdeen, South Dakota, to watch her son play.

-

Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel is set to return to Oklahoma as the head coach of Tennessee University football. The Sept. 21 matchup marks Tennessee's first game against Oklahoma, following Oklahoma's recent admission to the Southeastern Conference.

In 2000, the News 9 team documented then-quarterback Josh's mother, Cindy Heupel, as she made the long drive from Aberdeen, South Dakota, to watch her son play. The odometer on Cindy's car reportedly recorded over 60,000 miles during the season when Josh led the Sooners to a national championship.

Cindy recognized the potential for greatness in her son. "Football is a small part of Joshua Heupel's life," she stated. "It is a vehicle for him to have an impact on young people and to be a role model for young people, and to be a witness to Jesus Christ, his savior."

Josh has channeled his desire to empower young people into his coaching career, first at his alma mater and now with Tennessee. "I'm very honored to be his mom," Cindy expressed.

Cindy passed away earlier this year in Edmond, while his father, coach Ken Heupel, continues to conduct football camps across the country, including in Oklahoma. Josh's ties to Oklahoma remain strong, and his mother's legacy continues to influence him today.