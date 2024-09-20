The Porch Visits Norman And Piedmont High Schools Ahead Of Friday Matchup

Ahead of the Friday night matchup between piedmont High School and Norman High School, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited both schools to see who is showing the most school spirit.

By: News 9

Norman High School and Piedmont High School are set to face off on Friday, with both teams entering gameday with a so far undefeated record this season.

Norman quarterback Phoenix Murphy said his team is ready to play, and are not scared of a challenging matchup.

"Wise words from a good friend, 'just another day in the backyard,'" Murphy said. "So we're just gonna take that quote and we're gonna roll with it. We've been we've been playing since freshman year together, some longer, so I mean, honestly, we're just a good family, a lot of good friends, and it helps us a lot on the field."

News 9 hosted a poll on Instagram for viewers to weigh in on who they think will come out on top between the two schools.

Piedmont won the News 9 poll with 63% of the vote, with 892 votes for Piedmont and 532 votes for Norman.