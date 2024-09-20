Oklahoma City Residents to Experience World-Class Exhibitions at Love's Planetarium

Oklahoma City residents will be able to enjoy guided displays and world-class space exhibitions at the Love's Planetarium, located within Science Museum Oklahoma.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City residents will be able to enjoy guided displays and world-class space exhibitions at the Love's Planetarium, located within Science Museum Oklahoma.

The planetarium boasts more 4K displays than any other location in the country, providing visitors with immersive experiences. It features interactive educational opportunities designed to foster interest in space exploration.

Guests will experience views of the universe free from light pollution. Additionally, visitors will be able to observe current conditions on Mars, explore the processes of star formation, and learn about the latest findings released by NASA, among other exciting topics.

The grand opening is scheduled for September 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. and will begin guided tours.