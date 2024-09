Pat McAfee tweeted on Thursday that Blake Shelton will join ESPN's College Gameday as the celebrity guest in Norman on Saturday.

By: News 9

Blake Shelton will be the celebrity guest picker at ESPN's College GameDay when they come to Norman on Saturday.

Pat McAfee tweeted on Thursday that Shelton, a native Oklahoman, will join them as they broadcast from the South Oval on OU's campus.

OU will be playing Tennessee in their first SEC matchup of the season.