Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Faces Criticism Over Layoffs & Alleged Mismanagement

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has come under scrutiny after 24 positions were terminated on Friday, with Sheriff Chris Amason citing budget constraints as the reason. However, County Treasurer Jim Reynolds says the cuts are the result of financial mismanagement within the sheriff's office.

The layoffs included nine jail employees, five administrative staff, one courthouse employee, and nine others. Reynolds questioned why the sheriff's office, with a history of lawsuits and jail issues, cut key detention staff, stating, "The detention center is the number one priority for any sheriff without question."

Reynolds also pointed to the high turnover rate under Amason’s leadership, with 315 employees leaving since he took office. He believes the sheriff’s overspending by $4.5 million in 2024 is the root of the problem. In contrast, Amason claims the shortfall resulted from inadequate funding from the county.

Despite the sheriff's office now operating with a record $19.75 million budget, Reynolds says the cuts will save about $1.5 million. "When it's mismanagement at the highest level, unfortunately, it's the people at the bottom that pay the price," Reynolds added.

Amason has not yet commented further but previously stated his commitment to providing quality law enforcement services.