6 Arrested After NE Oklahoma City Shooting

By: News 9

Police officers surrounded a home Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City after receiving a call reporting a shooting, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City Police said the department responded to a neighborhood near Northeast 10th Street and North Lottie Avenue after someone called the department reporting a man who had been shot.

OCPD said the shooting victim suffered an injury to his foot.

It is unknown if the shooting took place at the home officers have surrounded. Officers are currently working to encourage whoever is inside the home to come outside.

So far, at least six people have been taken into custody.

News 9 is working to gather more information from police.