'Smelled So Bad, Officer Was Retching:' Couple Arrested, Children Found Covered In Feces

A metro couple is behind bars after the welfare of their children drew concern from a neighbor. Oklahoma City Police entered the apartment in northwest Oklahoma City where they say officers found two naked children, ages three, and four, covered from head to toe in feces.

She called the police and later learned her hunch was spot on. “I’d go by that window and see them little boys naked in it, they looked at me as if to say help me,” said neighbor Barbara North.

Police said the children’s bedroom walls, furniture, and carpet were covered in the same filth. “The house smelled so bad the officer was retching while in the house because she was overcome by the smell,” said Oklahoma City Police Msgt. Gary Knight

According to court filings, the apartment was so filthy officers wore hazmat suits. “When someone dies, they come out and they got the white uniform, fire, police, everyone was covering the parking lot,” said North.

Barbara North dubbed the neighborhood grandmother, called the police after seeing two naked boys standing behind a window smeared in feces. “They would have dookie all over their face, hands, mouth,” said North.

She says she tried to confront their mother and stepfather. “I’d walk around the front, knock on the door, they wouldn’t open the door,” said North.

North refused to give up and called the police and DHS. “It says in the bible whoever has done unto a child has done it unto God, my calling is to be every child's grandmother,” said North.

Police responded and arrested Dakota Dodd and Aubrianna Freeman. “I was so happy that justice was served,” said North.

When questioned, reports show Dodd told police his two stepsons were locked in their bedroom "for at least twelve hours a day, " to ensure their mother was able to get enough sleep to "keep the kids safe due to the neighborhood."

Police say three children, ages three, four, and 11 months were removed from the home. “I put a teddy bear on the fence and looked up at that window and said you're okay now, God's got you,” said North.

Both Dodd and Freeman remain jailed. They’re charged with multiple counts of child neglect.

Police said all three children went to the hospital to be checked out and were placed in DHS custody.