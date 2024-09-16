Linda Leonard: A Half-Century Of Craft And Care In The Chair

Linda Leonard, a master barber with 50 years of experience, celebrated her career in downtown Oklahoma City, where she continues to provide haircuts at 1978 prices and takes pride in caring for clients from all walks of life, including celebrities.

-

They say find something you love to do, and you’ll never work a day in your life. That is exactly what happened to Linda Leonard, a master barber.

She started cutting hair at eighteen years old.“It makes me happy. I get to meet so many different people. I have so many walks of life here,” said barber Linda Leonard.

From her normal clients to celebrities that are in town needing the best haircut, they somehow find Linda

“I get a phone call on a Friday night to come down and to cut this guy’s hair, he says I really, really need a haircut, and I said OK, I’ll come down, and I came down here and it was Ernie Johnson from TNT,” said Leonard.

Not surprisingly, however, after all her hair journey started with the big name. “So, the guy wanted a perm. So, he was my first perm, and it was his first perm. I gave him a perm and Lewis cut it, but it was Conway Twitty,” said Leonard.

Now fifty years later in the underground tunnels of downtown Oklahoma City, master barber Linda is still just as passionate as ever. “First of all, one thing that hasn’t changed is I haven’t changed my haircut prices. I still charge what I charged in 1978,” said Leonard.

So, after 50 years family, friends, and clients came together to celebrate the barber that has taken care of so many people. Complete with food, a band, and a barbershop quartet.

All in celebration for the master barber who takes pride in caring for others.

“All I want is a smile on everybody’s face, which would be the best thing for me. That would be awesome,” said Leonard.