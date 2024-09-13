Frontier City's Annual Fright Fest Begins This Weekend

Frontier City's Halloween-themed Fright Fest will make its return on Saturday, park officials announced, and will feature dozens of haunted and spooky attractions until Oct. 27.

By: News 9

Visitors to Frontier City will be able to enjoy the return of Fright Fest at Frontier City beginning on Saturday, the theme park announced.

In a news release from Frontier City, daytime attractions will include family-friendly Halloween activities including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, a Little Monster Maze, photo opportunities, and pumpkin decorating.

At night, Fright Fest will feature 20 themed attractions and performances, accompanied by Halloween-themed food. However, beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, all guests aged 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 for the safety of guests and team members, according to Frontier City officials.

All themed performances, scare zones, and world-class thrill rides are included with park admission or an active 2025 Frontier City Season Pass.

Returning nighttime attractions for this year include the Auto Despair Service, the Midnight Mausoleum, and the Forgotten Freaks. On Sept. 20, they will be joined by 2024's newest attractions, including the Devil's Hollow wetlands and Cadaver Castle.

Fright Fest will conclude on Oct. 27.

For more on the Six Flags Frontier City Chaperone Policy, click here.