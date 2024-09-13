The Porch Visits Pep Rallies Ahead Of Millwood-Frederick Douglass High School Football Matchup

Friday, September 13th 2024, 5:14 pm
Ahead of several high school football matchups this week, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is travelling to see what schools have the best Pep Rally.
On Friday, the Porch travelled to Millwood High School and Frederick Douglass High School to see who will come out on top this weekend.
The game between the Millwood Falcons and the Douglass Trojans starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Millwood.
