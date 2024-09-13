Midwest City Rolls Past PC West 40-6

The Midwest City Bombers cruised to a 40-6 victory over PC West on Friday night, powered by a standout performance from Jahhim Mahmoud.

By: News 9

After a scoreless first possession from both teams, the Bombers struck on their second drive with a 31-yard touchdown run from Mahmoud. The extra point gave Midwest City a 7-0 lead. Mahmoud found the end zone again later in the first half, extending the Bombers’ lead to 13-0 after capitalizing on a Patriots turnover.

Quarterback Roman Manella then connected with Lincoln King for another touchdown, bringing the score to 20-0. Midwest City never looked back, securing the win with a dominant 40-6 final score.