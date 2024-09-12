2 Arrested Following Death Of 2-Year-Old

Two people have been arrested following the death of a 2-year-old, according to The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

By: News 9

According to the OSBI, on Dec. 29, 2024, The Cordell Police Department requested the OSBI to investigate the suspicious death of a two-year-old.

Police say they responded to a residence regarding a child not breathing. Life-saving measures were taken but police say the child died in the hospital.

Police say the child's biological father, 37-year-old Jerrid Page Johnson, and his maternal grandmother, 63-year-old Kathleen Mary Green, were home when officers arrived at the scene. OSBI says both individuals were interviewed and their comprehensive investigation began.

On Aug. 14, 2024, the Medical Examiner completed their autopsy of the child and acute fentanyl toxicity was listed as the probable cause of death.

On Sept. 11, a felony murder warrant was issued by the Washita County District Court for Johnson and Green. Both individuals turned themselves into the Washita County Sheriff's Office on charges of Second-Degree Murder.