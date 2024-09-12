PORCH: Archery Enthusiasts Gather At Okie Land Bow Hunters Pro Shop

The News 9 team visited the Okie Land Bow Hunters Pro Shop to learn new skills and hear about an upcoming community event on the Southwest Beverages Coca-Cola Porch.

By: News 9

The indoor range and pro shop hosted a lively session, with young archers from the local Archery Shooters Association demonstrating their talents. The children, ranging from 6-14 years old, were divided into age-based "Eagle" and "Junior Eagle" classes as they took aim at 3D foam targets. "It's a lot of fun," said Neil, a representative from the pro shop. "We have a really full calendar year-round seeing these kids shooting."

For those new to the sport, Neil emphasized the accessibility of archery in Oklahoma. He encouraged anyone interested to reach out to local shops, connect on social media, and check out the Oklahoma Archery Podcast to learn about upcoming events and opportunities.

This weekend, the Okie Land Bow Hunters Pro Shop will host its end-of-year banquet at the Autry Tech Center in Enid. The event will feature a fun shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony honoring the state championship winners. "We want to encourage anybody that's new or hasn't shot tournament archery before," Neil said. "It's like, don't be intimidated. Come out. Meet some people, learn about it. We're here to help you."

For more information about the Okie Land Bow Hunters Pro Shop and the upcoming banquet, visit their social media pages or the Oklahoma Archery Federation website.