Oklahoma Poison Center Seeing Rise Of Self-Harm Cases In Children

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the Oklahoma Poison Center’s managing director said they have seen a stark increase in child self-harm attempts.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 24, according to the National Institute for Mental Health.

Kristie Edelen said the community should be aware of this trend and have more conversations to save lives.

“We’re kinda seeing those numbers skyrocket,” Edelen said. “This is an alarming trend.”

Since May 2021, OPC has received more than 4,000 calls related to self-harm. Teen girls make up 80% of these calls. According to the American Psychological Association, more than 20% of teens have seriously considered suicide.

“Specifically, within the age range of twelve to eighteen,” Edelen said. “We get the call if there is an exposure and then we help on the management side of it.”

Edelen said the calls they receive involve a child who took a medication to harm themselves.

“An overwhelming majority of these are going to be with over-the-counter medication,” Edelen said. “Things like Tylenol, aspirin, ibuprofen, Benadryl.”

Edelen said parents, caregivers, and teachers should have conversations with children and be aware of any medications inside a home.

“Make sure that they are stored in a locked cabinet and those types of things,” Edelen said.

Edelen hopes the numbers they’ve counted will educate the community. Along with supporting children and reminding them help is always one phone call away.

“That’s why we do this job every day,” Edelen said. “Hopefully we can prevent these kinds of calls and hopefully see a decrease over the next few years.”

Edelen said she encourages anyone suffering from thoughts of self-harm to call 988. Anyone can call or text that number at any time to reach trained mental health professionals.

Those who need help from the Oklahoma Poison Center can call 1-800-222-1222.