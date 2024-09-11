State Lawmakers Approve LOFT Report Into OSDE Funding, Set Date For Second Investigation

State lawmakers are digging into funding concerns at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency is developing two reports looking at how OSDE has applied for and disbursed federal funds.

Lawmakers started looking at this report back in June but tabled it because they had some outstanding questions for OSDE. Wednesday, enough lawmakers felt confident in approving the report, but there were still some concerns.

“What we need for this LOFT report to be is about facts,” said Sen. Roger Thompson, (R) Okemah.

The oversight committee for LOFT approved a report that dove into federal funding administered by the state Department of Education.

“We want to make sure we're maximizing every opportunity for programs we agree with that we think are good for our kids to get that money in the door,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, (D) OKC.

The report had three key findings:

Finding 1: Oklahoma’s Public Education System Receives its Largest Share of Federal Funds from Title Grants and Child Nutrition Programs. Finding 2: Competitive Grants are the Smallest Share of Education Funding but Reflect an Administration’s Priorities. Finding 3: One-Time Federal Funds Have Inflated Education Spending.

“I think there's still questions about where those money are and whether they've been distributed to the schools adequately, I think that's part of what we're looking at in the next report,” said Sen. Kirt.

Sen. Kirt was one of only two “no” votes on today’s approval of the LOFT report, saying she still had some outstanding concerns.

“I did not vote to approve the report because I was concerned we're giving Superintendent Walters too much latitude to interpret the law how he wants,” said Sen. Kirt.

A second LOFT investigation into OSDE is tentatively set to be conducted on October 29th. This will be looking into the disbursement of Title I funds, School Resource Officer/ School Security Funds, Maternity Leave, Inhalers and Pay Raises for Teachers

“There's federal questions being asked at the same time, it's a very serious time,” said Sen. Thompson.

Lawmakers are hoping to get answers to the outstanding questions they have, so they can get answers to school districts across the state.

“We need to have the understanding; is money getting where it needs to be, are kids getting what they need, or is that money being held at the state Department of Education?,” said Sen. Kirt.

An OSDE spokesperson said in a statement: “Superintendent Walters is deeply committed to transparency and accountability and that is exactly how he has run the agency. Oklahomans look forward to a time when Speaker McCall and Mark McBride stop playing impeachment games.”

The full LOFT report on Federal Funding for Common Education can be read below.