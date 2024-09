Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Southeast 33rd Street in Oklahoma City are shut down due to a semi-truck fire, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

The scene is near mile marker 139, according to OHP.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.